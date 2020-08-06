Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have become stronger together since their brief split in 2017.

The 'Never Worn White' singer and the 43-year-old actor - who are currently expecting their first child together - hit pause on their relationship three years ago before rekindling their romance and getting engaged in February last year.

And now, Katy has reflected on their time apart, and said they both embarked on ''individual journeys'' that have made their bond stronger.

She said: ''It's really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it's not my half and your half that makes a whole. It's my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.''

The 35-year-old singer has written a song titled 'Champagne Problems' about her relationship with Orlando, which explores the ''challenges'' they've faced as a couple.

She added: ''It's a song that really talks about how intense it's gotten and how many things we have had to go through. Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship.

''If it's a real relationship, it's going to challenge you into your best self. I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about, 'You're my mirror,' because it's true. They bring up all this stuff you can't really see about yourself.''

Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand - says she and her fiancé have ''gotten through a lot of hell'' together, and are now keen to keep ''evolving'' their romance.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's a never-ending evolution, so it's not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it's nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves. Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out - but champagne problems! We've gotten through a lot of hell.''