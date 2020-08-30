Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in a ''very communicative relationship''.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2016, before getting engaged in February 2019, and the 'Smile' hitmaker believes being open with one another is the reason for their successful romance.

She said: ''It's very communicative. It is a healthy, frictional, very open, very communicative relationship. Nothing is swept under the mat ...''Even to the point where it's like we should probably walk into the other room if we're going to discuss something where we disagree, because we'll just do it in public. But, if we can get to the end of our lives together, we'll be each other's greatest teachers. Dating is different, weekend lovers that's fun. That's candy. This is solid. This is like the main course.''

And Katy is ''excited'' to have an ''unconditional love bond'' with her baby.

Speaking on Australian 60 Minutes in a pre-recorded interview just days before she gave birth, she added: ''I'm just excited for a new adventure, and really grateful that I've been able to live already, such a great life.

''It's not all peachy keen jelly bean, let's be honest. But I'm excited for this human to come in and have an unconditional love bond with.''

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted that her and Orlando have been through ''f****** hell'' in their relationship.

She said: For us, and you can hear that even in 'Champagne Problems', which is a song on the record, you can hear that we're not flaunting how in love we are. We have been through f****** hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far, and that's even what the song 'Witness' was about. If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up? I was testing that already.''