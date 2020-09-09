Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been using FaceTime to introduce their baby girl to their loved ones.

The happy couple welcomed their daughter Daisy into the world on August 26, and it's said the new parents have been adjusting to their new life during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness.

''Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop. And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy.''

Meanwhile, it's said the 35-year-old mum is ''obsessed'' with her baby, and the new arrival has taken her relationship with fiance Orlando to a whole other level.

The insider added: ''[Katy] has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her.

''The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter.''

The 'Roar' hitmaker believes being open with one another is a big reason for their successful romance, as they have been dating on and off since 2016, and got engaged in February 2019.

She recently said: ''It's very communicative. It is a healthy, frictional, very open, very communicative relationship. Nothing is swept under the mat ...

''Even to the point where it's like we should probably walk into the other room if we're going to discuss something where we disagree, because we'll just do it in public.

''But, if we can get to the end of our lives together, we'll be each other's greatest teachers. Dating is different, weekend lovers that's fun. That's candy. This is solid. This is like the main course.''

And Katy is ''excited'' to have an ''unconditional love bond'' with her baby.

Speaking just days before giving birth, she explained: ''I'm just excited for a new adventure, and really grateful that I've been able to live already, such a great life.

''It's not all peachy keen jelly bean, let's be honest. But I'm excited for this human to come in and have an unconditional love bond with.''