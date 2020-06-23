Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want their unborn daughter to ''tell them'' what her name is going to be when she's born, but do have some ''options'' in mind.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want their unborn daughter to ''tell them'' what her name is going to be.
The 'Daisies' hitmaker and her fiancé are currently expecting their first child together, and Katy has said the couple have a few ''options'' when it comes to baby names, but haven't settled on a final option just yet because they want to wait and see what suits their tot when she's born.
Katy revealed: ''We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.' ''
The 35-year-old singer also said Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is ''really excited'' to welcome a baby girl into the world, as he's hoping she'll be a ''daddy's girl''.
She added: ''He's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl, that's how it's gonna be, we'll see!''
And Katy is equally as excited to become a mother for the first time, but says she also feels ''overwhelmed'' and ''anxious'' as her baby's due date approaches.
Speaking on Mix 104.1 on Monday (22.06.20) she said: ''I've been every emotion under the sun. I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'man, the world feels a little uncertain,' and now it really feels shaky boots.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...