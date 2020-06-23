Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want their unborn daughter to ''tell them'' what her name is going to be.

The 'Daisies' hitmaker and her fiancé are currently expecting their first child together, and Katy has said the couple have a few ''options'' when it comes to baby names, but haven't settled on a final option just yet because they want to wait and see what suits their tot when she's born.

Katy revealed: ''We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.' ''

The 35-year-old singer also said Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is ''really excited'' to welcome a baby girl into the world, as he's hoping she'll be a ''daddy's girl''.

She added: ''He's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl, that's how it's gonna be, we'll see!''

And Katy is equally as excited to become a mother for the first time, but says she also feels ''overwhelmed'' and ''anxious'' as her baby's due date approaches.

Speaking on Mix 104.1 on Monday (22.06.20) she said: ''I've been every emotion under the sun. I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'man, the world feels a little uncertain,' and now it really feels shaky boots.''