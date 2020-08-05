Katy Perry says being pregnant during a pandemic is ''an emotional rollercoaster''.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, but admitted that the Covid-19 global health crisis has made her pregnancy extra challenging.

She told PEOPLE: ''Every day your options change, and you don't know what's what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it's an emotional rollercoaster.''

However, Katy - who has relied on medication, therapy and support from loved ones to overcome depression in the past few years - insisted she is now more capable of dealing with difficulties.

She explained: ''Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I'm not as flinchable. I'm not untouchable or invincible, but it's a little bit more like water off a duck's back.

''It's been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It's so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.

''How could I have felt that so powerfully to the point where my body was seizing? We all have negative conversations going on in your head that can take the wheel. You have to take the wheel back, and I definitely did.''

Referring to her ''nightmare'' lowest moments, Katy added: ''You feel like you're being attacked, and you can't wake up.''

And Katy admitted that the poor reception of her 2017 album 'Witness' from critics and fans, deeply affected her.

She said: ''After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic.

''It got me out of this desperate loop of being the best pop star ever. I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life, family and love and laughing.''