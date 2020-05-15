Katy Perry has been crying in her car during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and admitted she has been getting quite emotional thanks to her pregnancy and the global health crisis.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Katy said: ''My plan pre-COVID was, you know, just to keep going and put out a record in the summer until my waters break, then I was going to transition into being a mum, but there's obviously a certain skill set that's needed in being a full time mum, and I guess I get to have a test run. But like everyone else I go sit in my parked car outside of my house, lock the doors and sometimes just cry off my fake eyelashes.''

After Zoe gave her a glowing introduction, Katy quipped: ''You're like and here's a bunch of accolades, and she's done this she's done that, but I can barely make three nourishing meals for myself and anyone else a day!

''I've got a little bit of OCD, I like to organise and I can't do dishes as dishes for me are the epitome of never really over, they're just never done, you turn around and there they are. So I can sweep and feel great because it's a pile, it feels good, I've got something to show for myself afterwards. So it's like I've made it, I have a pile from sweeping, but yeah.''

Meanwhile, Katy - who has just released her new single 'Daisies' - is currently in quarantine with her nieces and Orlando's son Flynn, nine, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr, and Katy said having them around is preparing her for motherhood.

She explained: ''It's been wild, I'm quarantining with my three year old and six year old niece and then Orlando's son who's 9 and, you know, just getting used to having kids around the house.''

And she insisted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made her appreciate everything more and said she won't take anything for granted ever again.

Katy said: ''For me in quarantine time, it's kind of taken on a whole new meaning because I think we've had a lot of time to reflect and think about what we have taken for granted in our lives and what we have kind of pushed to the wayside, as far as dreams go thinking 'Oh, there'll always be time, and I'll always be able to do it', then all of a sudden you lose all right to do anything in some ways and you go 'Oh wow', if I ever get the chance to live again I'm really gonna live fully and I'm going to try and go for all those dreams I kind of put on a shelf.''