Katy Perry has praised Harry Styles as a ''complete gentleman'' after he offered to give up his seat on a plane for her.

The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - has revealed she met the One Direction star on a flight earlier this year, and heaped praise on his chivalrous actions, as she explained he immediately offered his seat to her as soon as she told him she is pregnant.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio One, she said: ''I saw him on a plane, it was so funny.

''I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant. And we were having a conversation and I was like, 'Yeah, and I'm pregnant', just off the cuff, because I was like, what else do you say.

''I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he's like, 'Here, sit in my seat'. And I was like, 'No, I'll just go and sit in my own seat', which is right across the way, but he's a complete gentleman.''

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she's found it tough having pregnancy cravings during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old chart-topping star said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store!

''It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'''