Katy Perry has praised Harry Styles as a ''complete gentleman'' after he offered to give up his seat on a plane for her.
Katy Perry has praised Harry Styles as a ''complete gentleman'' after he offered to give up his seat on a plane for her.
The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - has revealed she met the One Direction star on a flight earlier this year, and heaped praise on his chivalrous actions, as she explained he immediately offered his seat to her as soon as she told him she is pregnant.
Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio One, she said: ''I saw him on a plane, it was so funny.
''I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant. And we were having a conversation and I was like, 'Yeah, and I'm pregnant', just off the cuff, because I was like, what else do you say.
''I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he's like, 'Here, sit in my seat'. And I was like, 'No, I'll just go and sit in my own seat', which is right across the way, but he's a complete gentleman.''
Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she's found it tough having pregnancy cravings during the current coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old chart-topping star said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store!
''It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...