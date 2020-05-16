Katy Perry has been trying to curb her pregnancy cravings because she doesn't want to ''risk her life'' by leaving the house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has said being pregnant during the global health crisis has been difficult, because she can't just run to the store whenever she has a bizarre food craving.

She said: ''Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'Do I want to risk my life getting that craving?' so it's all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you're like 'Aaarrggh!' You know, there's so many levels of uncertainty and it's really a one day at a time type of thing.''

But the 34-year-old singer has been able to get her hands on one of her main cravings - Indian food.

When asked if she had any particular cravings, she added: ''Well, in the very beginning it was like 'Give me Indian food or get out of the way'. I have never wanted more spice than I do want in my life now. So it's all about spice, how hot can my mouth get.''

And although the 'Daisies' singer hasn't been leaving the house to dash to the grocery store, she has been going to sit in her car to ''cry'' when she needs a moment to herself.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp ahead of the broadcaster's 'The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard' stream on Saturday (16.05.20), she said: ''My feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors.''

