Katy Perry has opened up about how emotionally-draining it has been being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic whilst also being a ''control freak''.
Katy Perry is ''spiralling a bit'' in lockdown.
The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - conceded it's been emotionally taxing being pregnant during the pandemic, especially as she's a ''perfectionist'' and ''control freak''.
Katy confessed that she'd normally reach out for a glass of wine when she's stressed - which she can't do as she's carrying the couple's unborn daughter - and admitted she should probably ''meditate'' or speak to her therapist.
Speaking to RADIO.COM LIVE, the pop star spilled: ''I know what I should do, I don't always do it.
''I know I should meditate. I know I should talk to my therapist.
''I don't get the opportunity just to, like, have a glass of wine right now, if I've reached a certain point of, 'Oh my god, this is way too much, I cannot handle this, I'll have a glaaass.'
''So, you know, it's a real, real time for me. Feel all the feelings.
''I'm a planner. I'm a super planner.
''And in the past, I've been a perfectionist or slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiralling right now. And planners are spiralling. So, I'm spiralling a little bit, like, every day.
''But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing ... Los Angeles just extended their stay-at-home til maybe August, and I'm just like, okay, I'm going to trust the professionals.''
The 35-year-old singer also quipped that she's turned into Shrek and her husband-to-be is like The Hulk during quarantine.
She said: ''My friend said it best the other day.
''She said, 'Anyone that is thriving in week nine of quarantine is a freaking psycho.'
''I'm turning into Shrek, size-wise, and Orlando is turning into The Hulk.''
