'Idol Across America' will visit all 50 states in the USA, using custom-built Zoom technology to allow hopefuls to audition for the show amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
A message on ABC's 'American Idol' webpage states: ''Beginning Aug. 10, 'Idol Across America' remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show's inception, making auditions easier than ever.
''The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an 'American Idol' producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.
''You must be between 15 - 28 years old to audition and may do so on any 'Idol Across America' date regardless of your location.''
'American Idol' features Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges and is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
The upcoming season will be the fourth on ABC and the 19th overall.
Filming on season three was interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of episodes were filmed remotely.
