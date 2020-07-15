Katie Waissel wants to have another child with her former partner Andy Speer so that their son Hudson has a ''full sibling''.
The 34-year-old singer split from Andy Speer shortly after their son Hudson was born almost two years ago, and although the fitness trainer lives in America and is now in a new relationship, the former 'X Factor' star wants him to father her future children, even via artificial insemination so that their little boy has ''full siblings''.
She said: ''''I would love to have another baby, but I would want them to be Hudson's full DNA.
''Andy and I have joked about it many times and I've said to 'just FedEx it over'! If I wasn't ready to meet anybody but I wanted to have another baby, then potentially it's something I would do. Why not? I'd have another baby with brilliant DNA!''
Katie - who was previously married to model Brad Alphonso and comedian Brian Moote - is ''ready'' to find love again but admitted she's too tired looking after 23-month-old Hudson to pursue a relationship.
And once she does find a new partner, marriage is no longer a priority.
She said in an interview with Closer magazine: ''I'm ready to meet someone now!
''I'd like to be a in a relationship, but marriage is neither here nor there for me - I've done it so many times! Marriage doesn't make for a happy relationship; that's something I've learned. It's just a case of finding the right person now.
''I'm on Hinge (a dating app) -it's fun to have a look and see what's out there, but I'm so tired I barely have time to message my friends these days.''
