Katie Price has decided to stay in Turkey to see out the rest of her holiday, despite breaking both her feet.

The 42-year-old reality star fractured both her heels when she jumped off a wall at theme park Land of Legends in Turkey on Thursday (30.07.20), and after it was originally claimed she would be cutting her vacation short to fly back to the UK for surgery, she has now decided to finish her fun in the sun first.

Katie is in Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods and two of her five children - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - and doesn't want to come home early because she feels as though she'll be ''letting the kids down''.

Her representative told Mirror Online: ''Katie promised the kids this holiday, and Princess needs it after going through a hard time lately.

''She always puts the kids first, and even though she's in a tremendous amount of discomfort, she doesn't want to let the kids down by making them fly home early. She won't let this slow her down.

''A lot of people thought the kids were being sarcastic in Katie's video last night when they said they were having the best holiday ever, but they weren't, they're genuinely having a brilliant time and Katie doesn't want to ruin that for them.''

Doctors have warned Katie she will need pins in her feet and won't be able to walk for a minimum of three months, but she could spend up to six months trying to recover from her injuries.

At the time of her accident, her representative said: ''I can confirm Katie has incurred an injury. It was sustained by her own doing when visiting a family amusement park with her children, Carl and friends. Katie is expected to cut her holiday short and fly back to the UK for further treatment.''

The news comes after Katie was forced to leave her 18-year-old son Harvey in the UK when she jetted off to Turkey, because he had only just been released from spending 10 days in hospital.

Katie had promised to take the teenager on a separate holiday with his younger siblings Jett, five, and Bunny, four, but her injury has no doubt thrown those plans into doubt.