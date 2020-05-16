Katie Price is looking for love on new dating app Love At First Swipe.

The 41-year-old glamour model downloaded the app in the hopes of finding ''love and true happiness'' online, and has praised the site as being a ''safe'' way to date, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She told The Sun Online: ''With Covid lockdown what better and safer way to date.''

And a source has also revealed Katie - who has Harvey, 17, with Dwight Yorke, as well as Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with estranged spouse Kieran Hayler - is hoping to find an online beau whom she can continue seeing in the real world once the lockdown restrictions have lifted in the UK.

They added: ''Katie is delighted to be part of this app launch and hopes that it leads to many finding love and true happiness.

''Katie is happier than ever with her single independent status and is looking forward to her speed date with the competition winner, Katie's been through a lot but she certainly hasn't lost her sexy, sassy side - Katie's is on fire.''

Love At First Swipe is launching a virtual date function where users can go on remote dates with each other using the video call function, which will be made available later this month.

And to celebrate the launch, Katie has signed up to give users of the app the chance to win a quick, five-minute virtual speed date with her.

Katie will join James Lock, Pete Wicks, Josh Ritchie, Jack Fincham, and Holly Burns, who are all also giving their time to a select few lucky winners.

Users can enter the competition when they download the dating app, and winners will be able to go on their speed dates in June.