Katie Price is planning a separate holiday for her son Harvey, after he missed out on jetting to Turkey over the weekend.

The 42-year-old reality star was forced to leave her 18-year-old son Harvey at home when she headed to Turkey on holiday with two of her children - Junior, 16, and daughter Princess, 13, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - and her boyfriend Carl Woods, because his recent hospitalisation and ill health meant it was too soon for him to fly out with them.

But to keep all her children happy, Katie has now revealed she plans to take Harvey, as well as her other two children - Jett, six, and Bunny, five, whom she has with Kieran Hayler - on a separate holiday once she brings Junior and Princess back to the UK.

Katie decided not to cancel her original Turkey getaway after Princess' pet pooch Rolo died just days after she was gifted the puppy as a birthday present.

Speaking to Princess in a video on her YouTube channel - which was filmed before they went on holiday - Katie explained: ''So listen, you do know that Harvey isn't coming now? This is the predicament I'm in.

''You've just lost Rolo, and was always going on holiday on Sunday, and Harvey was originally going as well. But because he's just come out of hospital this week I am not comfortable taking him.

''When you go back to Pete's then I'm going to have Jett and Bunny and I'm going to take them on holiday with Harvey.

''Just because Harvey's come out of hospital this week and I don't want to risk anything. I can't keep everyone happy but I'm trying to.''

The beauty was confirmed to be leaving Harvey at home last week, when sources said it was a ''heartbreaking'' decision.

One insider claimed: ''Katie has had to make the heartbreaking decision to keep Harvey at home after doctors advised he should remain in the UK after his most recent hospital stay. For Katie this past week has been a traumatic one. Spending time now with both Princess and Junior is just as equally important as the time she has spent dedicated to Harvey. As a mother of five, Katie has learnt that she must divide her love five ways - not any easy task - but still she remains focused on being the best mother to them all. Harvey will remain in the wonderful care of his carer and with his youngest siblings Jett and Bunny.''