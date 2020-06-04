Katie Price has vowed to put her family before her love life.

The 42-year-old former glamour model - who has Harvey, 18, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and five-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - has been single since splitting from Kris Boyson last year and though she'd ''never say never'' about embarking on a new romance, Katie is keen to focus on her kids and leading a healthier lifestlye.

A source told The Sun Online: ''The past two months have helped Katie realise what matters to her - and that's family and living the right way.

''If she does meet someone else in the future they will need to sign up to that - or they aren't likely to stand much of a chance.''

Katie - who checked into rehab in January - has been able to reflect on her lifestyle while staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to start a ''new chapter'' in her life once lockdown lifts.

The insider added: ''In a way these past few weeks were exactly what Katie has needed. It's allowed her to reflect on things that have happened in the past year or two and where things have gone right and wrong.

''Katie has been living healthily and spending time with her children who mean everything to her.

''Katie isn't particularly bothered about meeting a new guy but if the right man comes along she'd never say never.

''More than anything though Katie is determined that once lockdown lifts and the work starts to come back in it will be the beginning of a new chapter for her and the family.

''Katie has been written off so many times in the past and doesn't care if people do it again. She just wants to work hard to prove everyone wrong.''