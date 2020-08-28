Katie Price is at war with her neighbours over her barking dog.

The 42-year-old reality star is currently recovering from having surgery on both her feet following her horror fall in Turkey which saw her fracture her heels, but the star doesn't look set to get any peace, as she's now reportedly facing grief from her neighbours over claims her pet pooch, Blade, won't stop barking.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Katie had a letter posted through her door about her dog Blade being left outside.

''There have been so many complaints about the noise, the dog just barks all day long and is just left there outside. It's run out into the road a few times as well and just runs around barking.

''A neighbour wrote her a letter asking her to please bring the dog inside and pointing out that she'd been asked to do it on numerous occasions.''

But Katie reportedly didn't see the harm in Blade's barking, with the source adding: ''But Katie drew a middle finger on the letter and posted it back to the neighbour. She clearly thinks it's funny and isn't taking it seriously.''

Katie is currently renting a £4,250-a-month home in Surrey, and those who live in the sleepy village alongside her are also said to be fed up with the rubbish that is ''piled up in her garden''.

The source explained: ''Neighbours are mainly upset about the dog, but they're also unhappy about the rubbish that's constantly piled up in her garden.

''Everyone knew as soon as they heard she was going to be moving in that there'd be trouble. They knew about the noise and the press attention that would come with it, but the piles of rubbish outside her house are driving everyone crazy.

''She just doesn't care, she has absolutely no respect for other people.''

Katie - who is mother to 18-year-old son Harvey, as well as Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom she has with Peter Andre, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, whose father is Kieran Hayler - uses Blade as a guard dog, and the pooch reportedly once bit a delivery driver who was dropping off a parcel at the home.

A representative for the beauty said of the incident: ''Blade is personal protection guard dog, trained to bark on intrusion or imminent danger. This has been brought to Katie's attention and is being dealt with.''