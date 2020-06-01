Katie Price has urged fans to sign up to a new dating app for the chance to ''win a date'' with her.

The 42-year-old star encouraged her social media followers to register with the platform to be in with a shot of getting a virtual rendezvous with her during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, she said: ''Hi guys listen to this. Well I haven't been on a dating app for absolutely ages and now I'm ready to date.

''There is this new app called Love At First Swipe and what's good about it is you can do an automatic screen block, and they've launched it so you can do a video virtual date.

''Now come on, if you swipe up now you could be in with a chance to win a date with me! I'm so excited let's see who is out there - so come on, swipe up now.''

Love At First Swipe is launching a virtual date function where users can go on remote dates with each other using the video call function, which will be made available later this month.

Last month, the former glamour model downloaded the app in the hopes of finding ''love and true happiness'' online.

She has also praised the site as being a ''safe'' way to date, especially amid the ongoing global pandemic.

A source previously revealed Katie - who has son Harvey, 17, with Dwight Yorke, as well as Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with estranged spouse Kieran Hayler - is hoping to find an online beau whom she can continue seeing in the real world once the lockdown restrictions have lifted in the UK.

The insider added: ''Katie is delighted to be part of this app launch and hopes that it leads to many finding love and true happiness.

''Katie is happier than ever with her single independent status and is looking forward to her speed date with the competition winner, Katie's been through a lot but she certainly hasn't lost her sexy, sassy side - Katie's is on fire.''