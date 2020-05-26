Katie Price wanted to stay with ex-husband Peter Andre ''forever''.

The former glamour model had a high-profile romance with the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker from 2004 to 2009, but their marriage met its bitter end when Katie was rumoured to be having an affair with her riding instructor Andrew Gould.

Katie has always denied the cheating allegations, and now says she wishes she and Peter - with whom she has son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12 - stayed together.

She said: ''We had the issues with Pete. I was accused of getting off with a guy and someone told hims that a paper had pictures of it.

''I was like 'I haven't!' It's been 10 years and the so-called pictures have never come out. Why? Because it didn't happen. So that was the split.

''I would have stayed married to the first one. I believe in getting married and staying with them forever.''

The former couple were at loggerheads for some time after the divorce, but are now on much better terms and no longer ''hold grudges'' against one another.

Katie told New! magazine: ''It's the first time I've got on with Pete for years. I'm just not holding grudges with anyone anymore.''

Since divorcing Peter, Katie went on to marry Alex Reid in 2010, before divorcing him in 2012 and marrying Kieran Hayler - with whom she has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, and to whom she is currently estranged - in 2013.

Peter, 47, is now married to Emily MacDonagh, and has Amelia, six, Theo, three, with her.

Meanwhile, Katie - who also has 17-year-old son Harvey - recently signed up to new dating app Love At First Swipe to try and find Mr. Right, but is ''happy'' with her ''independent status''.

A source said: ''Katie is delighted to be part of this app launch and hopes that it leads to many finding love and true happiness.

''Katie is happier than ever with her single independent status. Katie's been through a lot but she certainly hasn't lost her sexy, sassy side - Katie's is on fire.''