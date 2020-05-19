Katie Price will voluntarily do drug tests every few months to ''build trust'' with the father of her children.

The 41-year-old star underwent rehabilitation treatment at The Priory earlier this year to curb her addiction to alcohol and drugs, namely cocaine, and she wants to take sobriety tests at regular intervals to prove to Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler that she is drug-free.

Her representative confirmed: ''Katie will carry on taking tests every few months - this is her choice. She will continue to build trust with both fathers involved in joint parenting ... Katie has passed both a drug and alcohol test with no traces of either in three months. Katie is not only determined to make the changes but to stick to them, no more second chances - Katie's had a real wake up call.''

Whilst Katie herself added to The Sun Online: ''I want everyone to see this is for real - I am back. After giving birth to my five beautiful children this is the most empowering feeling in the world.''

And Katie - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter; Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex Kieran; and Harvey, 17, from a relationship with Dwight Yorke - previously admitted she used the drugs as an ''escape''.

Speaking on her reality show, My Crazy Life, she admitted: ''Because my head was so numb with stuff, my reaction was 'oh just another thing, just another thing,' which wasn't normal to act like, just no emotion. So that's why I turned to something to escape from that, and mine ended up being the coke. This is why I can't go back to my house, the times I've done coke there, all the parties there. It got to the point where I literally can't talk to anyone. My mum is terminally ill, I don't want to stress her out. Yeah, I turned to coke and I turned to drink.''