Katie Price is reportedly set to star in a new travel show alongside her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old television personality will team up with her new beau Carl to document their ''adventures'' around the world for a new travel-based series, which will air on their new joint YouTube channel.

A source told The Sun: ''Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure where they visit places other couples have never ventured.

''They're planning to combine a boundary-pushing travel show all about food and travel with a love story that unfolds before viewers' eyes. ''Filming begun yesterday at Shaka Zulu's tenth birthday and the adventures will continue this weekend as they get ready for a road trip with the children.

''The footage is going to appear on their own couples' YouTube but they are also in talks with a German TV channel.''

However, travelling will be tricky for Katie - who has Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Kieran Hayler - as she recently fractured both her heels whilst on holiday in Turkey, leaving her wheelchair-bound as she recovers from surgery.

Carl, 31, has been Katie's rock during her recovery process, and the 'My Crazy Life' star has recently defended her romance from online trolls.

She fumed on social media: ''I've heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful s*** naming calling under the sun from people who haven't met me nor @carljwoods , I'm sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down.

''I'm not a s*** I NEVER slept around being called a s*** is infuriating and cruel. There isn't many guys that would be able to handle the life changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it. (sic)''

The former glamour model has only been dating Carl for a few months, but Katie is said to be so smitten with the former 'Love Island' star that she's already planning a long-term future with him.