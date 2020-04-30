Katie Price will discuss her rehab stay and recovery in a new tour once lockdown ends.

The 41-year-old former glamour model is planning to hit the road for a new speaking tour after the coronavirus pandemic is over and she is hoping the live events will ''help others who have suffered with mental illness''.

Katie's spokesperson told The Sun Online: ''I can confirm that moving forward plans are for Katie to hold self-help and inspirational talks than will include her personal efforts in her recovery, with a purpose to raise further awareness in helping others who have suffered with mental illness.''

Katie checked in to The Priory rehabilitation clinic after a turbulent 2018, which featured heartache, court cases and financial issues.

And she recently revealed that she developed post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being sexually assaulted during a carjacking in South Africa, while filming her reality show in 2018.

She said: ''The reason I went there (The Priory) was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted.

''Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. ''We should never have been allowed to make that journey without security.

''It was like something from a horror film. ''This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.

''I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me.''

However, Katie - who has children Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five - is currently ''in a really good place'' and eager to start a new tour when lockdown ends.

A source said: ''Katie's in a really good place right now and is looking forward to the future and making positive plans - she is excited to see her fans again and can't wait to get back out there as soon as lockdown is over.''