Katie Price is looking to move in with her boyfriend and former 'Love Island' star Carl Woods after just one month of dating.
The couple have only been dating for around one month, but 42-year-old Katie is said to be so smitten with the former 'Love Island' star that she's already planning on going house hunting with him this week to find a home they can live in together.
Katie is said to be on the market for a new house after breaking both her feet whilst on holiday in Turkey, as her current home isn't wheelchair accessible, and now wants Carl to move in with her.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Katie's realised she'll need to move house as the one she's currently in isn't wheelchair-accessible.
''She was talking about moving in with Carl before the holiday to Turkey, and being together 24/7 has only encouraged her to officially move in together.
''They're house-hunting together in Essex this week and can't wait to live together. They're extremely loved up and her kids have given him the thumbs up. She's over the moon.''
And a representative for Katie confirmed the news, explaining that Carl is currently operating as Katie's ''carer'' until she's back on her feet.
The representative said: ''As Katie is temporarily wheelchair-bound, something no one could have foreseen, she has voiced the possibility of looking for a property that would work better for her wheelchair access and mobility scooter.
''Carl as Katie's carer would be living with her.
''There is a lot to consider: Katie's rehabilitation, the children, school, respective family, work commitments.
''Essex would be a probable location - Katie however remains in her current rented property in Surrey.''
Whilst in Turkey, Carl also helped to look after Katie's kids - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - who joined their mum and Carl on holiday.
Meanwhile, Katie will need to use a mobility scooter until she can walk again, and recently said she's preparing to make important changes to her life following her accident.
The beauty - who is also mother to Harvey, 18, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, who didn't accompany her on holiday - said: ''It looks like now my life has to change for the next few months because I can't walk.
''I'm trying to find a mobility scooter and a wheelchair that I can use because I can't go on crutches because I can't put any pressure on my feet.
''[It's] something that I wouldn't of chose to do, but it's happened and now I have to deal with it. I'm gonna have to move house, I can't live like this on my own.''
