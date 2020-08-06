Katie Price is looking to move in with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The couple have only been dating for around one month, but 42-year-old Katie is said to be so smitten with the former 'Love Island' star that she's already planning on going house hunting with him this week to find a home they can live in together.

Katie is said to be on the market for a new house after breaking both her feet whilst on holiday in Turkey, as her current home isn't wheelchair accessible, and now wants Carl to move in with her.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Katie's realised she'll need to move house as the one she's currently in isn't wheelchair-accessible.

''She was talking about moving in with Carl before the holiday to Turkey, and being together 24/7 has only encouraged her to officially move in together.

''They're house-hunting together in Essex this week and can't wait to live together. They're extremely loved up and her kids have given him the thumbs up. She's over the moon.''

And a representative for Katie confirmed the news, explaining that Carl is currently operating as Katie's ''carer'' until she's back on her feet.

The representative said: ''As Katie is temporarily wheelchair-bound, something no one could have foreseen, she has voiced the possibility of looking for a property that would work better for her wheelchair access and mobility scooter.

''Carl as Katie's carer would be living with her.

''There is a lot to consider: Katie's rehabilitation, the children, school, respective family, work commitments.

''Essex would be a probable location - Katie however remains in her current rented property in Surrey.''

Whilst in Turkey, Carl also helped to look after Katie's kids - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - who joined their mum and Carl on holiday.

Meanwhile, Katie will need to use a mobility scooter until she can walk again, and recently said she's preparing to make important changes to her life following her accident.

The beauty - who is also mother to Harvey, 18, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, who didn't accompany her on holiday - said: ''It looks like now my life has to change for the next few months because I can't walk.

''I'm trying to find a mobility scooter and a wheelchair that I can use because I can't go on crutches because I can't put any pressure on my feet.

''[It's] something that I wouldn't of chose to do, but it's happened and now I have to deal with it. I'm gonna have to move house, I can't live like this on my own.''