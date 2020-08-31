Katie Price plans to host a tea party for her neighbours after they complained about her barking dog.

The 42-year-old reality star has extended an olive branch to those who live near her £4,250-a-month home in Surrey, after it was reported last week they were furious that her pet pooch, Blade, wouldn't stop barking ''all day long''.

It has now been claimed Katie is planning a tea party with local residents of the sleepy village where she lives, and will host the bash as soon as the UK government relaxes their coronavirus guidelines.

An insider told The Mirror Online: ''Katie Price is opening her welcoming arms to the neighbours after they expressed their annoyance.

''When government guidelines allow it, Katie would love to get to meet all of the neighbours.

''She's always been generous and a social butterfly, so naturally she's decided she will host a tea party to chat with them all.

''Katie wants her neighbours to meet her not the hearsay and gossip mongering that surrounds her.''

Katie's representative also confirmed the plan to the news outlet, stating that her 18-year-old son Harvey is keen to bake a cake for his neighbours.

Her rep added: ''Harvey wants to bake a cake for the neighbours, their first attempt at baking for VE day went a little bit Pete Tong.

''But with a little more practice the pair are confident they can pull off something delicious for the neighbours tea party.''

The news comes after it was reported Katie - who is also mother to Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom she has with Peter Andre, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, whose father is Kieran Hayler - was at war with her neighbours over the Alsatian, who is her guard dog.

A source said last week: ''Katie had a letter posted through her door about her dog Blade being left outside.

''There have been so many complaints about the noise, the dog just barks all day long and is just left there outside. It's run out into the road a few times as well and just runs around barking.

''A neighbour wrote her a letter asking her to please bring the dog inside and pointing out that she'd been asked to do it on numerous occasions.''