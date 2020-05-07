Katie Price thinks she's finally ghost-free after moving out of her ''cursed'' Sussex mansion.

The 41-year-old star has been told by a psychic that her temporary abode - which is 10 minutes away from her mansion - is the ''first place she has lived ghost free''.

A source said: ''Katie has been told she has psychic powers and is certainly connected to the spirit world.

''She confided that her current home is the first place she has lived ghost free.''

Katie previously vowed never to live in her Sussex mansion ever again.

And the TV star - who has kids Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five - is said to be delighted with the psychic's latest reading.

The insider told The Sun Online: ''Katie was told great changes are ahead and was delighted to hear her 'psychic vibes' are in line with her life plans.''

The psychic predicted Katie will remain single for the time being.

The source added: ''There was no mention of men that suited Katie but she has told pals that's the way it's staying.

''She said: 'I'm in a place I haven't been for years. There's so much I want to do lockdown is the only thing stopping me now.'''

Katie recently insisted she'll never again live in her ''mucky mansion'', where she admitted to taking cocaine in 2019.

She explained: ''Because my head was so numb with stuff, my reaction was, 'Oh just another thing, just another thing,' which wasn't normal to act like, just no emotion.

''So that's why I turned to something to escape from that, and mine ended up being the coke. This is why I can't go back to my house, the times I've done coke there, all the parties there.''