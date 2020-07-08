Katie Price is ''terrified'' her recent home invasion could have been a ''warning''.

The 42-year-old star was left ''devastated'' over the weekend when her £1.3 million Sussex property - which is currently being renovated - was ransacked and flooded by trespassers.

And now, sources say Katie is concerned she was ''targeted by someone'', whom she fears may return to the house again in the future.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Katie is terrified because it doesn't feel like a random break in - she thinks she's being targeted by someone.

''She fears it's a warning. She's sworn never to go back to the house ever again. She's always said it's cursed, and this just proves it.''

During the home invasion, trespassers caused the ground floor ceiling to collapse, causing thousands of pounds of damage to the newly refurbished kitchen.

Sources previously said Katie was ''devastated'' by the break in, and said she believes the damage was done in response to her ''standing up against social media bullying trolls''.

An insider had claimed: ''Katie is devastated. She is fearful that whoever has done this has a vendetta against her and even thinks it could be linked to her standing up against social media bullying trolls.

''This crime was committed to cause as much impact and personal upset as possible to Katie.''

A neighbour discovered the break-in during a routine sweep of the mansion and its 12 acres of land.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident, but it is not known whether anything had been stolen from the property.

A spokesman added: ''On Monday morning (July 6) police received a report that sometime since the previous day a residential address at Dial Post had been entered by a person or persons unknown.

''The property was not occupied at the time. It was not possible to establish whether anything had been stolen.''