Katie Price is ''taking time out of the spotlight'' to recover from her foot injury.

The 42-year-old star broke both her feet during an accident on holiday earlier this month and has now decided to take time away from social media to concentrate on her recovery.

A statement posted on her Instagram stories reads: ''Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight. Her family and Dr's have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal. Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.''

The star suffered a scary setback in her recovery journey, as she spent the night in pain and had to be whisked away to hospital on Saturday (22.08.20) morning to be seen by her consultant.

Her representative confirmed: ''After an extremely restless night in pain I can confirm that Katie was taken to Epsom Hospital A&E, she was later transferred to Chelsea and Westminster where she has been seen by her consultant.''

Katie has been struggling to sleep because her feet were in so much pain.

In an Instagram post, she told her followers: ''So 2:30 am I can't sleep despite the fact I've had pain killers and I'm in so much pain and so tired.''

She had previously posted a clip thanking fans who have sent her good wishes.

Katie said: ''Evening everyone, so I've come out of my surgery and left a lovely message on my grid to everyone who wished me best wishes. Take a look.''