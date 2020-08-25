Katie Price admitted it's ''such a mission'' trying to have a bath after fracturing both her feet.

The 42-year-old star - who recently underwent surgery on her feet after fracturing her heels whilst jumping off a wall at a theme park in Turkey earlier this month - is back home, but she's finding it difficult getting from her chair to the tub, and holding her legs up to keep her casts out of the water.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (24.08.20), she wrote: ''Got to use my upper body strength to get in the bath legs up run the water and CANNOT get my cast wet...

''Such a mission to have a bath. (sic)''

The former glamour model was back on social media after being rushed to hospital over the weekend after experiencing an ''extremely restless night in pain'' following her injury.

The star suffered a scary setback in her recovery journey, as she spent the night in pain and had to be whisked away to hospital on Saturday (22.08.20) morning to be seen by her consultant.

Her representative confirmed: ''After an extremely restless night in pain I can confirm that Katie was taken to Epsom Hospital A&E, she was later transferred to Chelsea and Westminster where she has been seen by her consultant.''

Katie recently told her fans she was struggling to sleep because her feet were in so much pain.

In an Instagram post, she told her followers: ''So 2:30 am I can't sleep despite the fact I've had pain killers and I'm in so much pain and so tired.''

She had previously posted a clip thanking fans who have sent her good wishes.

Katie said: ''Evening everyone, so I've come out of my surgery and left a lovely message on my grid to everyone who's wished me best wishes. Take a look.''