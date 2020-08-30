Katie Price has been spending time with her ''nearest and dearest'' as she recovers from her foot injuries.

The 42-year-old star broke both of her feet in a horrifying accident whilst on holiday but has been spending time with her family and friends to get through the tough times.

A source said: ''Their time together was just what the doctor ordered. Kate has had a really hard few weeks. Injuring her feet was bad enough. But then she got the diagnosis and had to go through the operation.

''Recovering has been really hard and she knows it is going to be a long road. This weekend has been a step back in the right direction. Surrounding herself with her nearest and dearest is exactly what she has needed. They are all rallying round and making sure Katie is OK.''

And Katie wants to take things easy so she can heal quickly.

An insider added to The Sun Online of her recovery: ''She says the doctors are probably keeping an eye on her social media because they keep reminding her to take things easy and not overdo it! But Katie will be listening as she just wants to recover as fast as she can.''

And Katie is ''taking time out of the spotlight'' to recover.

A statement posted on her Instagram stories read: ''Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight. Her family and Dr's have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal. Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.''

