Katie Price claims she's engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old star has taken to Instagram to revealed that the former 'Love Island' contestant proposed to her whilst on holiday in Turkey.

Katie - who is seen in an accompanying video alongside Carl, as well as pals Paul Smith and Lori Callow - wrote: ''Omg @carljwoods just proposed to me I said yes [love heart emoji] same time as @paulisthejoker proposed to @lorscal_phibrows and she said yes [love heart emoji] (sic)''

In the video clip, Carl is heard asking Paul: ''What happened?''

Carl then asked the same question of Katie, and she replied: ''He just proposed to me.''

He continued: ''What, did Paul propose to, and then ... Did we both propose?''

Katie later asked Carl: ''What did you ask me, babe?''

He responded: ''Will you marry me?''

And Katie - who has been married three times previously, to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler - shouted: ''And I said yes!''

Prior to releasing the video, Katie said that Carl has all of her ''time, energy, and love''.

The TV star insisted she's fully committed to her relationship and told ex-boyfriends to have ''respect'' for them as a couple.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I would like to make a statement that I now have a new phone, a new number and ask that I don't want any guys to DM me.

''And any guys I knew in the past including ex boyfriends not to try and contact me again and have respect that @carljwoods has all my energy time love and soul forever and I won't rely to any form of contact again. (sic)''