Katie Price's son was rushed to hospital for ''urgent medical attention''.

The 42-year-old star's eldest son Harvey, 18 - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - was taken to hospital on Monday (29.06.20) after falling ill at his sister Princess' birthday party over the weekend.

A representative for Katie told The Sun Online: ''Harvey has been taken to a local hospital for tests - he wasn't feeling well yesterday and today has presented symptoms that require urgent medical attention. Katie recognised the signs and knew when to call an ambulance. He's expected to be discharged later today.''

It comes after Katie praised her son Harvey - who she has with ex Dwight Yorke - for ''defying all the odds'' as she marked his 18th birthday last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Happy Birthday to my Harvey Price. What a journey the last 18 years have been. ⁣You've defied all the odds and proven that you will not let your disabilities stop you. ⁣They said you'd never be able to read, but you love reading to your younger brothers and sisters.⁣

''Your talent has no boundaries with your artwork on public display at Gatwick airport, designed your own greeting cards for Anna Kennedy Online and raising funds for the NHS by designing your own T-shirt.⁣ You light up a room with your unique humour and you have everybody in stitches.⁣ You keep me entertained with your diverse taste in music and keyboard skills, from Beethoven to Queen.⁣ Harvey Price, you make me so proud every single day.⁣ Mum x (sic)''

Katie also has Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex Peter Andre and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with her former spouse Kieran Hayler.