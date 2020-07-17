Katie Price's son Harvey is still in intensive care and could be for weeks.

The 42-year-old star was beside herself when her 18-year-old son - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - was rushed to hospital with a high temperature and having breathing difficulties earlier this week, but it may be some time before he returns home.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Harvey's a fighter and being very brave, but he's not out of the woods yet. He's still very seriously ill and could be in intensive care for weeks yet. His health issues are so complicated that everyone wants to make sure everything is treated. It's heartbreaking for Katie.''

Whilst Katie's representative confirmed: ''Harvey remains as a patient in ICU and is expected to be in hospital for a little while yet.''

However, thankfully, Harvey does not have coronavirus but is battling a ''complex'' medical condition.

Sharing an update earlier this week, she wrote: ''Hey everyone thank you again for your messages means a lot to me. I've left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care & medical condition remains complex . I love him so much, he is so brave and fighter. (sic)''

Just a few weeks ago, the teenager was taken to hospital after suffering from chest pains, prompting his worried mother - who has four other children from previous relationships - to fear he was having a heart attack.

She previously said: ''Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus. I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity. Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids. With Harvey and all his health conditions, you simply can't mess about.''