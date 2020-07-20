Katie Price's son is ''on the road to recovery''.

The 42-year-old star is feeling relieved that 18-year-old Harvey - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - is showing signs of improvement after he was rushed to hospital with a high temperature and having breathing difficulties a week ago and she's hopeful she'll not only be able to take him home soon, but will also be able to jet off on holiday with him.

She told The Sun Online: ''I'm happy because now he's on the road to recovery.

''So hopefully he will make the holiday.''

After a week of worry, the former glamour model - who has four other children from previous relationships - admitted she's feeling much happier now Harvey is doing better.

She added: ''I'm all pleased, I feel good today.

''I've gone and rode my horse, chilled out, had a sun bed, seen Harvey, I'm happy it's good news.''

Harvey was taken to an intensive care unit last week after experiencing breathing problems, but it was later confirmed the teenager does not have coronavirus.

Sharing an update a few days ago, Katie posted on Instagram: ''Hey everyone thank you again for your messages means a lot to me. I've left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care & medical condition remains complex . I love him so much, he is so brave and fighter. (sic)''

Just a few weeks ago, the teenager was taken to hospital after suffering from chest pains, prompting his worried mother to fear he was having a heart attack.

She previously said: ''Harvey had chest pains during the day so I panicked that he might have coronavirus. I was also terrified he might be having a heart attack because he's high risk due to his obesity. Harvey said he felt like he had needles in his chest, so I called an ambulance and had a friend come and look after the other kids. With Harvey and all his health conditions, you simply can't mess about.''