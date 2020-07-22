Katie Price's son has been discharged from hospital.

The 42-year-old star's oldest child, 18-year-old Harvey - who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - was rushed to hospital with a high temperature and having breathing difficulties earlier this month but the pair were pictured together on Tuesday (21.07.20) leaving the facility, much to the ''delight'' of his mother.

A source told MailOnline: ''Katie is delighted, the call was made this afternoon shortly after lunch to discharge Harvey.

''She has been overwhelmed already by well wishers, the staff, doctors and nurses are delighted but sad to see Harvey go - he is such an amazing spirit and character.

''Katie can breathe a sigh of relief and will no less be showering him with cuddles tonight.

''Katie would like to again thank all staff, the doctors and nurses at Epsom hospital and for all the wonderful, kind, ongoing support, Harvey, herself and her family have received.''

Meanwhile, the 'Loose Women' star has blasted Harvey's biological father, Dwight Yorke - who has never been involved in his son's life - for not reaching out after the teenager was taken to intensive care.

She fumed: '' ''Whether you want to be in your son's life or not, you still created him and he's still your son.

''If you know your son is in intensive care and there's a chance he could die, as a human being with feelings, you should get in contact.''

Katie also praised Peter Andre - the father of her kids Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess - for his support over the last few weeks.

She said: ''Over the years we've had our ups and downs but Pete has been really supportive about it.

''He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't go without me so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement?

''Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being truly genuine.''

Katie also has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with third husband Kieran Hayler and says he's been supportive, even though the former stripper doesn't have contact with Harvey any more.

She said: ''Kieran was in Harvey's life but he decided not to see Harvey when we split because ultimately he's not his son and it was a very difficult time. We're on good terms though and his sentiment is sincere.''