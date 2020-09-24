Katie Price says her family ''hated'' all her exes.

The 42-year-old star has fired back at critics of her boyfriend Carl Woods after sharing a loved-up post on Instagram, which was met with abuse from trolls, including one who said ''we've been here millions of times with millions of men''.

Katie responded: ''To all you haters why follow us clearly jealous and wish you had what we had , as for my exes they are exes for a reason and trust me you can speculate what you think but you don't know what happened behind those closed doors so don't judge!

''And I actually haven't been like this and felt the way I do with this amazing connection I do with @carljwoods with any other person

''The others were rehearsals this is the real person I will spend my life with and have my family's blessing too which is also the first time as they HATED all my exes and how they treated me which none of you know about. (sic)''

The former glamour model's defiant post comes after admitting she struggles to properly pronounce her 31-year-old man's name, after fans pointed out she often sounds as though she's calling him ''Cole''.

She recently said in an Instagram Story: ''So many people keep saying that I call Carl, 'C-A-R-L', Cole. When I know I should be saying 'Carl'. I just can't say Carl.''

Katie then began trying out practice sentences with an over-pronounced version of ''Carl'', as she said: '''Carl, upstairs!' Carl! I just say 'Cole.' ''

Despite the confusion over Carl's name, it was recently reported Katie is keen to have a baby with the former 'Love Island' star.

Katie already has five kids - Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Kieran Hayler - but is said to be keen to show Carl she's ''serious'' about their future by welcoming a sixth child to her family.

An insider said: ''Katie wants to show Carl how serious she is about their future. She's very emotional at the moment, but she's trying hard to get back to a good place.

''She sees having a baby with Carl as the perfect fresh start, even though it will be a bombshell for them as a couple, and wants to prove to him that she can be the mother of his kids.''