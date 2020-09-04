Katie Price's broken feet ''look like something out of Saw''.

The 42-year-old reality star injured both of her feet in a freak accident on holiday and because of all the scarring, she thinks they resemble something out of the cult 2004 horror movie.

Her daughter Princess said: ''It's literally like from her heel down to there is like a massive scar like outside the skin.''

To which Katie replied: ''It looks like something out of the movie Saw.''

Whilst a source added to The Sun newspaper: ''Katie still thinks her feet look like Cornish pasties but they have gone down loads today, the airboots are so much more comfortable.''

Meanwhile, Katie has been spending time with her ''nearest and dearest'' as she recovers from her foot injuries.

A source said: ''Their time together was just what the doctor ordered. Kate has had a really hard few weeks.

''Injuring her feet was bad enough. But then she got the diagnosis and had to go through the operation. Recovering has been really hard and she knows it is going to be a long road. This weekend has been a step back in the right direction. Surrounding herself with her nearest and dearest is exactly what she has needed. They are all rallying round and making sure Katie is OK.''

And Katie wants to take things easy so she can heal quickly.

Speaking about her recovery, an insider added: ''She says the doctors are probably keeping an eye on her social media because they keep reminding her to take things easy and not overdo it! But Katie will be listening as she just wants to recover as fast as she can.''

Katie had previously revealed that she was ''taking time out of the spotlight'' to recover after the injury.

A statement posted on her social media accounts read: ''Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight. Her family and Dr's have told Katie that she must rest in order to heal. Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.''