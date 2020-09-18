Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods is being inundated with modelling jobs.

The 31-year-old star - who has been dating Katie for a number of months - has reportedly been ''bombarded'' by modelling agencies and clothing companies who are keen to sign deals with him.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Since stepping out on the red carpet Carl has had a lot of offers. He was already in the eyes of a lot of brands as an influencer. But now companies are falling over themselves for him to wear their clothes. It's fair to say he hasn't had to buy much clobber for a while because he gets so much sent to him. Carl isn't the kind of person who goes out and looks for this kind of thing but he is really interested in the offers that are coming in and would love to do more modelling. Compared to Kate's exes, Carl has stayed right out of the limelight. That will all change when he goes on TV. But viewers will side a guy that is really very normal bloke and that appeals massively to companies trying to market their clothes.''

Meanwhile, Katie previously hinted she could marry Carl as he is the ''last man she wants to spend the rest of her life with''.

She wrote recently: ''Knowing that @carljwoods will be the last man I want to spend the rest of my life with is an understatement! I love him so much (sic)''

And Carl previously revealed he and Katie have access to each other's social media accounts so that no outside forces can try and break them apart.

He explained: ''We are in a relationship, and not only are we in a relationship, we have each other's Instagrams, we've got our passwords, my Instagram is on her phone and hers is on my phone. There is no inboxing, no messaging anyone, anyone can make up lies if they want to but we have got everything from each other and we are completely and utterly open with it. It just cannot go wrong, as far as I'm concerned. The fact we've got our social media accounts on each other's phones is not an insecurity issue at all, it's actually to try and prevent people from making up lies and stories, and saying I've been talking to somebody or she's been talking to somebody. We've done it for that reason, and that reason only, not because we're worried.''