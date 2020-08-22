Katie Price has been rushed to hospital after experiencing an ''extremely restless night in pain'' following her foot injury.

The 42-year-old reality star recently underwent surgery on both her feet after she fractured her heels whilst jumping off a wall at a theme park in Turkey earlier this month.

But the star has suffered a scary setback in her recovery journey, as she spent the night in pain and had to be whisked away to hospital on Saturday (22.08.20) morning to be seen by her consultant.

Her representative confirmed: ''After an extremely restless night in pain I can confirm that Katie was taken to Epsom Hospital A&E, she was later transferred to Chelsea and Westminster where she has been seen by her consultant.''

A source also revealed Katie was in ''agony'' on Friday (21.08.20) night, and claimed the star is now receiving ''further treatment'' as doctors fear she could have an infection.

The insider told The Sun Online: ''Katie was in excruciating agony all night, couldn't eat, couldn't focus and nothing was working.

''Painkillers weren't touching it so pals rushed her to A&E in Epsom.

''Doctors decided to move her to the Chelsea and Westminster hospital for further treatment but the fear is she could have an infection.''

Meanwhile, Katie recently told her fans she was struggling to sleep because her feet were in so much pain.

In an Instagram post, she told her followers: ''So 2:30 am I can't sleep despite the fact I've had pain killers and I'm in so much pain and so tired.''

She had previously posted a clip thanking fans who have sent her good wishes.

Katie said: ''Evening everyone, so I've come out of my surgery and left a lovely message on my grid to everyone who's wished me best wishes. Take a look.''