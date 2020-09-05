Katie Price has returned to The Priory.

The 41-year-old star recently broke both of her feet in a horrifying accident whilst on holiday with boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, and her children Princess , 13, and Junior, 15, and Katie has now returned to the treatment facility because of the trauma she has endured.

Katie vaulted a wall at a theme park, without knowing there was a 25 foot drop on the other side and she smashed both of her feet, with doctors saying she is lucky to be alive.

She explained to The Sun: ''The doctors said I'm lucky I'm not dead. I could have hit my head and I could have been paralysed, I am actually lucky I landed on my feet.

''It was horrific pain. It felt like a nail gun hitting me continuously, like non-stop electric shocks. I thought, 'I'm never going to walk again'. The doctors said they've cut off legs before after seeing injuries like mine. My feet are destroyed yet some people think I'm faking it!''

And Katie has a long road to recovery ahead.

She said: ''I have to learn to walk again. I wouldn't even have the strength to stand, even if I wanted to, because I've lost all my muscle through wastage.''

Explaining why she returned to The Priory, where she was previously treated for PTSD, Katie said: ''I am being treated in The Priory again because my mental health has been so badly affected.

''It's hard to come to terms with not being able to walk across the room.''