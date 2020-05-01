Katie Price has praised her ex-husband Peter Andre's new wife Emily MacDonagh for risking her life as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old star - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter - says the global health crisis has helped her ''see the bigger picture'', as she heaped praise on Emily for continuing to work for the UK's National Health Service (NHS), where she is fighting to save the lives of those infected.

Katie also thanked Peter and her former husband Kieran Hayler - with whom she has Jett, six, and Bunny, four - for helping to co-parent her brood.

She said: ''I feel so blessed, I am grateful to both Peter, Kieran and to Emily for being out there on the front line, it's times like these that you see the bigger picture and learn from that.''

Katie - who is also mother to 18-year-old son Harvey - is currently renting a property just minutes away from Peter and Emily's home, so that dividing time with their children during the pandemic is as easy as possible.

She added to MailOnline: ''It works being closer to the kids.''

Meanwhile, Emily has spoken out about the anxiety herself and her colleagues have felt during the health crisis.

The 30-year-old doctor said: ''I think I speak for many NHS and key workers when I say it's a very anxious time at the moment.

''The number of kind gestures I have seen is overwhelming. People bringing in food for hospital workers, offering them places to stay or simply just words of encouragement.''

And Peter, 47, admitted he's ''worried'' about Emily - with whom he also has Amelia, six, and Theo, three - when she's at work.

He added: ''Obviously Emily being a doctor brings it close to home for me and, of course, I'm worried about her. But I'm also proud of her doing her job.''