Katie Price praised Peter Andre's parenting skills as she marked her son Junior's 15th birthday.
The 42-year-old star paid tribute to her teenage son, who she shares with the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker, with a sweet Instagram post to mark his birthday milestone.
Taking to Instagram, Katie shared a picture of her and Junior and wrote: ''Happy 15th birthday to my mini me in many ways and so proud of the young man he is turning out to be ... His dad and me have done a good job. (sic)''
Whilst dad Peter commented on the post, writing: ''He's a good boy. I'm so so proud.''
And Katie's ex-husband Kieran Hayler also shared a message for Junior, writing: ''Happy 15th birthday @officialjunior_andre mature, kind and one of a kind .... have a good day bud (sic)''
Meanwhile, Katie recently heaped praise on Peter and Kieran - with whom she has Junior, 15, and Princess, 12, and then Jett, six, and Bunny, five, respectively - as she knows her kids are ''in safe hands'' with her exes.
The 'My Crazy Life' star said: ''I regularly FaceTime the kids. I can't wait to see them and to give them a big hug - this has been really hard. Kieran and Peter are great dads - I know the children are in safe hands.''
Katie - who is currently living with her 18-year-old son Harvey - also opened up about the ''dark and lonely'' time she had been experiencing.
She added: ''It was a dark and lonely time. Whatever way I turned, I ended up going the wrong way, doing, making and taking the wrong choices.
''I lost who I was, I didn't know who or where I was headed anymore - I wanted to give up. This special is probably the most personal thing I have ever done - the final chapter of a nightmare that is now over and the start of a whole new world and life for me.''
