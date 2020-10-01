Katie Price feels that her ''stars are finally aligned''.

The 42-year-old star took to Instagram with an impassioned post describing how she is ''truly happy'' with boyfriend Carl Woods and is determined to move on from heartbreak and money problems from the past.

Alongside a snap of herself hugging protection dog Blade, Katie wrote on the social media platform: ''I feel my stars are finally aligned, I have a beautiful family, a gorgeous and caring man by my side and for the first time in a long time, I am truly happy. I'm now excited to help others feel happy and healthy too. Thank you to all my supporters that have stood by me. The Pricey is well and truly back! (sic)''

Katie revealed that she is taking time to look after her mental and physical health after a challenging year - including breaking her feet in an accident whilst holidaying in Turkey.

The former glamour model wrote: ''This year has been challenging for all of us in so many ways and it's no secret that I've had my fair share of ups and downs. Being in the spotlight since I was 17 has given me lots of highs and low's.

''As you all know I'm judged for everything I do and at times it's taken it's toll on my mental health. I made a decision to get help and also to start looking after my physical health too.

''After my accident and with everything going on in the world, being healthy has never been so important. @carljwoods has been such an amazing support and I feel so excited that we've found something that is helping us both feel great. (sic)''