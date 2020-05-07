Katie Price claims she is making a Netflix series about her life.

The 41-year-old former glamour model told fans on a since-deleted Instagram livestream that she is working on an autobiographical movie for the streaming service, along with a West End musical about herself.

She explained: [I'm fully] booked at the minute. So there's a film that's going to be made for Netflix, we're working on that at the moment.

''And best of all, a West End show about my life! So yeah, there you go.''

Katie also told fans during the same livestream that she regretted treating her ex Kris Boyson - who has since moved on with Bianca Gascoigne - badly.

She said: ''All I'm going to say is I thought I was going to marry Kris.

''I feel really gutted what I did to Kris when I was with him, I had my reasons. And if I could turn back the clock, I would never have done what I did to him.

''I was suffering so bad when I was in the Priory and he's now found happiness with someone else, so all I can wish is him and her happiness, I want them to keep safe.''

Katie - who has children Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five - spent time in the Priory rehabilitation clinic after a turbulent 2018, which featured heartache, court cases and financial issues.

And she recently revealed that she developed post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being sexually assaulted during a carjacking in South Africa, while filming her reality show in 2018.

She said: ''The reason I went there (The Priory) was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted.

''Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. ''We should never have been allowed to make that journey without security.

''It was like something from a horror film. ''This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.

''I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me.''