Katie Price has ''heartbreakingly'' decided to leave her son Harvey at home as she heads to Turkey on holiday.

The 42-year-old star has confirmed she will head abroad for her holiday with her boyfriend Carl Woods and children Princess and Junior - who she has with ex Peter Andre - despite her eldest son Harvey's recent hospitalisation and ill health.

A spokesperson for Katie shared: ''Katie has had to make the heartbreaking decision to keep Harvey at home after doctors advised he should remain in the UK after his most recent hospital stay. For Katie this past week has been a traumatic one. Spending time now with both Princess and Junior is just as equally important as the time she has spent dedicated to Harvey. As a mother of five, Katie has learnt that she must divide her love five ways - not any easy task - but still she remains focused on being the best mother to them all. Harvey will remain in the wonderful care of his carer and with his youngest siblings Jett and Bunny.''

And an insider claimed Katie was worried about letting her children Princess and Junior down after Harvey fell ill initially at Princess' 13th birthday party earlier this month.

A source added to The Sun Online: ''Doctors told Katie it would be better for Harvey's health if he stayed at home. She's heartbroken but of course she'll take doctors advice. Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go - she's taking Princess and Junior and some of their friends and she didn't want to cancel their holiday and let them down, especially as Princess's birthday party was disrupted by Harvey going to hospital.''