Katie Price is reportedly planning to have a baby with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old TV star wants to have a child with her beau as she feels it would be the ''perfect fresh start'' after breaking both feet in an horrific accident while on holiday in Turkey.

An insider told Closer magazine: ''Katie wants to show Carl how serious she is about their future. She's very emotional at the moment, but she's trying hard to get back to a good place.

''She sees having a baby with Carl as the perfect fresh start, even though it will be a bombshell for them as a couple, and wants to prove to him that she can be the mother of his kids.''

Another child would add to Katie's brood - she already has Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Kieran Hayler.

Katie and Carl are also reportedly set to star in a new travel show together, which will air on their new joint YouTube channel and document the pair's ''adventures'' around the world.

The proposed new show has been linked to an ''Indiana Jones-style adventure'', according to an insider, who claimed they've already held talks with a German TV channel about the project.

The source previously said: ''Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure where they visit places other couples have never ventured.

''They're planning to combine a boundary-pushing travel show all about food and travel with a love story that unfolds before viewers' eyes.

''The footage is going to appear on their own couples' YouTube but they are also in talks with a German TV channel.''