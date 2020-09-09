Katie Price has hit back at ''small-minded trolls'' on social media.

The 42-year-old reality star - who has Harvey, 18, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Kieran Hayler - has defended her relationship with Carl Woods following recent criticism.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''I've heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful s*** naming calling under the sun from people who haven't met me nor @carljwoods , I'm sick of small minded trolls trying to put us down.

''I'm not a s*** I NEVER slept around being called a s*** is infuriating and cruel. There isn't many guys that would be able to handle the life changing injuries I have. Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it. (sic)''

The former glamour model has only been dating Carl for two months, but Katie is said to be so smitten with the former 'Love Island' star that she's already planning a long-term future with him.

Katie is reported to be in the market for a new property after breaking both her feet while on holiday in Turkey, as her current home isn't wheelchair accessible.

A source previously said: ''Katie's realised she'll need to move house as the one she's currently in isn't wheelchair-accessible.

''She was talking about moving in with Carl before the holiday to Turkey, and being together 24/7 has only encouraged her to officially move in together.

''They're house-hunting together in Essex this week and can't wait to live together. They're extremely loved up and her kids have given him the thumbs up. She's over the moon.''