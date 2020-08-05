Katie Price has hired a rehab expert to teach her to walk again after breaking both her feet.

The 42-year-old reality star will be unable to walk unassisted for three to six months after she fractured both her heels whilst on holiday in Turkey, and has already enlisted the help of rehab expert and former footballer Fred Murray, who she is hoping will be able to get her back on her feet.

A source close to Katie told The Sun Online: ''Katie is working with Fred Murray from Remedy - he's the best in the business and one of the top people in the UK.

''He'll need to teach her to walk all over again as her feet heal - it could take months but if anyone can do it, he can.''

Fred is a famed physiotherapist, and previously worked with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl when the rockstar broke his leg during a gig in Sweden in 2015.

And Katie - who sustained her injuries when she jumped off a wall at the Land of Legends theme park - is in capable hands, as Dave previously said he ''would not be walking'' if it wasn't for Fred's help.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''If it wasn't for Ireland, I wouldn't be walking right now, because my physical therapist Freddie Murray is from Tipp [County Tipperary].

''He was with me for six months, and I would not be walking if it wasn't for that guy.

''Four hours a day for six months, he was the one pushing me to get up and do it again.''

Meanwhile, Katie - who will need to use a mobility scooter until she can walk again - recently said she's preparing to make important changes to her life following her accident.

She said: ''It looks like now my life has to change for the next few months because I can't walk.

''I'm trying to find a mobility scooter and a wheelchair that I can use because I can't go on crutches because I can't put any pressure on my feet.

''[It's] something that I wouldn't of chose to do, but it's happened and now I have to deal with it. I'm gonna have to move house, I can't live like this on my own.''