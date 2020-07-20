Katie Price has hinted she could marry Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old star has been dating the former 'Love Island' star for a month and she has already hinted that their romance could go the distance as she confessed she knows he will be the ''last man she wants to spend the rest of her life with''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Knowing that @carljwoods will be the last man I want to spend the rest of my life with is an understatement! I love him so much (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carl previously revealed he and Katie have access to each other's social media accounts.

The former glamour model - who has five children from previous relationships - has struck up a romance with former 'Love Island' contestant Carl, and the pair have now revealed they've given each other the password to their social media accounts, so that no outside forces can try and break them apart by ''making up lies'' about them.

In a YouTube video posted to Katie's channel, Carl explained: ''We are in a relationship, and not only are we in a relationship, we have each other's Instagrams, we've got our passwords, my Instagram is on her phone and hers is on my phone. There is no inboxing, no messaging anyone, anyone can make up lies if they want to but we have got everything from each other and we are completely and utterly open with it. It just cannot go wrong, as far as I'm concerned. The fact we've got our social media accounts on each other's phones is not an insecurity issue at all, it's actually to try and prevent people from making up lies and stories, and saying I've been talking to somebody or she's been talking to somebody. We've done it for that reason, and that reason only, not because we're worried.''