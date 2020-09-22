Katie Price feels like she's ''lost her independence'' since breaking her feet.

The former glamour model admitted she's faced a backlash since voicing her fears boyfriend Carl Woods ''wouldn't fancy'' her while she's confined to a wheelchair as a result of suffering the painful injury while on holiday in Turkey over the summer, but she was just expressing how ''insecure'' the major life change has made her feel.

She said: ''I've had a lot of hate from people in wheelchairs because I said that I felt like Carl wouldn't fancy me in a wheelchair. But that's how I feel.

''I'm not saying people who are in wheelchairs shouldn't be fancied, I'm saying I'm in a new relationship and he met me how I was before, so why would he fancy me like this?

''I'm allowed to be insecure. I feel like I've lost my independence a bit.''

And the 'Loose Women' panellist admitted she's also been subjected to ''horrible'' online abuse from people accusing her of faking her injuries for publicity.

She told new! magazine: ''People are saying that I'm doing it to make money and accusing me of faking it.

''I'm a human being and when I'm going through shit and I'm in a wheelchair and I realise I can't walk, it's horrible.

''Why would I fake breaking my feet for publicity? Now that people have seen the scars on my feet, I think they've realised how bad it is.''

Katie - who has Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, from previous relationships - has praised Carl for hitting out at those who send her mean comments.

She said: ''He's amazing. He sticks up for me. He abuses them back. He thinks if they want to give it, then he'll give it to them back. But they don't like it because they've been called out, so they backtrack and apologise.''