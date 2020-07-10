Katie Price's home invaders stole her backpack from her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The 42-year-old star was left ''devastated'' over the weekend when her £1.3 million Sussex property - which is currently being renovated - was ransacked and flooded by trespassers.

And it has now been revealed the culprits took her backpack and water bottle which she used during her second stint on the UK reality show in 2009.

Katie - who also appeared on the show in 2004, where she met her ex-husband Peter Andre - believes whoever broke into her home ''must have known'' how sentimental the items are to her, and thinks the thief ''set out to cause her pain''.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Katie realised that the only thing that was taken from the house was her backpack and water bottle from her first I'm A Celebrity appearance - the one where she met Pete.

''It's one of her most treasured possessions and that's why it's so terrifying - whoever broke in must have known what it meant to her, and set out to cause her pain.

''She's hoping it'll be returned as the police have recovered evidence at the house''.

And Katie's publicist confirmed the missing items, adding: ''Katie will never be able to replace the rucksack.

''Not only is this a piece of reality jungle memorabilia - but holds great personal value to Katie.''

Earlier this week, the former glamour model - who is now in a relationship with Carl Woods - was reported to be ''terrified'' that the intruders may have been trying to send her a ''warning'' when they ransacked her home.

Another insider said: ''Katie is terrified because it doesn't feel like a random break in - she thinks she's being targeted by someone.

''She fears it's a warning. She's sworn never to go back to the house ever again. She's always said it's cursed, and this just proves it.''

During the home invasion, trespassers caused the ground floor ceiling to collapse, causing thousands of pounds of damage to the newly refurbished kitchen.