Katie Price has a new boyfriend.

The 42-year-old mother-of-five has struck up a romance with former 'Love Island' contestant Carl Woods, 31, and the relationship is believed to be getting serious.

A source told MailOnline: ''Katie is absolutely smitten with Carl.

''He's been the one to put a smile back on her face after her split from Kris, which has taken her a long time to get over.

''There has been a lot of drama and upset in Katie's life the last year but she's so happy to have met Carl and they both laugh over the fact he was once on 'Love Island'.''

Meanwhile, Katie - who has son Harvey, 18, from her previous relationship with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with former spouse Kieran Hayler - recently claimed she and ex-fiance Kris Boyson discussed marriage and children just three days before he started dating Bianca Gascoigne.

The former glamour model split from the fitness trainer in December after two years of dating on and off, but she claims they had been discussing ''starting again'', so she was stunned to learn he'd embarked on a new relationship with her pal Bianca - the adopted daughter of England football legend Paul Gascoigne.

She said: ''Although me and Kris split in December, I stayed in contact with him the whole time. The last time I saw Kris, and I've got the Priory badge to prove it, was on 29 February.

''I found out three days later he was at an event with Bianca in Essex and he's been with her since.

''He told me he wasn't seeing anyone and was single - we'd talked about getting married, babies, starting again. In my opinion, these were false promises.''

And Katie claimed Kris is still trying to contact her, even though Bianca has now moved in with him.

Speaking to New! magazine, she added: ''He's been calling my close friends. There are a lot of mixed messages. I've blocked him on my phone and he's blocked me, but he continues messaging my friends to pass messages on to me.''